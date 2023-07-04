Brentford signed Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins from Wolves for a club record £23 million ($29 million) fee on Tuesday.

Collins agreed a six-year contract with the Premier League club after spending just one season at Molineux.

The 22-year-old, who previously played for Stoke and Burnley, will be the “perfect” Brentford player according to Bees boss Thomas Frank.

“He’s a very talented centre-back and still young. He has a lot of very good abilities that we value a lot,” Frank said.

