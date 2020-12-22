Brentford reached their first League Cup semi-final with a shock 1-0 win against Newcastle, while troubled Arsenal prepared for their last eight clash against holders Manchester City on Tuesday.

Brentford, fourth in the Championship, upset Premier League side Newcastle thanks to Josh Dasilva’s second-half goal in rain-lashed west London.

Thomas Frank’s team had already knocked out West Bromwich Albion, Southampton and Fulham en route to the quarter-finals. Their fourth Premier League scalp took them into their first ever major domestic cup semi-final.

Badly hit by an outbreak of the coronavirus recently, this was another bitter blow in a frustrating season for Newcastle, who were hoping to reach their first domestic semi-final since the 2004-05 FA Cup.

The Magpies remain without a major domestic trophy since the 1955 FA Cup.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta