Brentford and Swansea will slug it out for promotion to the Premier League on Saturday as they meet in a Championship play-off final worth an estimated £180 million ($255 million).

The Wembley showdown is often called the richest match in world football given the vast rewards on offer to the winners once they reach the Premier League.

After 74 years outside the English top-flight, unfashionable Brentford are within touching distance of an unexpected berth among the elite.

In contrast, Swansea are hoping to return to the Premier League after a three-year absence.

