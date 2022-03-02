Emma Lipman’s Como Women failed to hold to their Serie B leadership after conceding a last-gasp 2-1 defeat at the hands of fellow promotion rivals Brescia, in a highly-anticipated clash on Wednesday night.

Following this victory, Brescia are the new leaders in Italy’s second-tier with 32 points after 14 games. Lipman’s Como, who slipped into second place, trail Brescia by two points.

The Malta women’s international defender was deployed from the start in Como’s formation, playing all 90 minutes.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.