Brexit has put into doubt many certainties that have always been taken for granted. In this sense some in Malta are asking what will change when it comes to purchasing goods from the UK and when would any such changes start applying. This article will try to reply to this question in the context of the current turbulent Brexit process.

From the outset it can be noted that everything depends on whether there will be a “deal” between the UK and the EU for an orderly Brexit, which deal will in turn regulate the purchase of goods from the UK, or whether there will be “no deal” that will result in a vacuum in the relations between the two sides. The next step in the road towards a “deal” or “no deal” will depend on the results of the upcoming UK election.

The December election

The UK is set to have a general election on December 12. If the Conservatives win, Boris Johnson’s deal will probably be implemented. If other parties win one has to see what their respective plans are.

A few of those warning against a ‘no-deal’ scenario are promising another referendum or cancelling Brexit altogether.

On the other hand, others are reluctantly supporting Johnson’s deal or calling for a ‘no deal’ Brexit.

Purchases under a ‘deal’ scenario

At this stage, when it comes to considering what a “deal” scenario would bring, one can only look at Johnson’s “deal” as it is the only one on the table. It is very difficult to project what “deal” other parties might negotiate should they be elected.

If after the election, Johnson’s “deal” is implemented there will be a so-called transition period till the end of December 2020.

This period can be extended by one or two years. The extension can only happen once and has to be decided by July 1, 2020. As long as the transition period is in force, purchases from the UK can continue in the exact same manner as they are done now.

Purchasing from the UK will not be as efficient as it is now

However, when the transition period expires two things might happen. One scenario is that the EU and the UK would have negotiated a permanent trade agreement, which agreement would enter into force exactly upon expiry of the transition period. Such a trade agreement would regulate the way things are purchased from the UK.

This would be the ideal scenario. Since the trade agreement has not been negotiated yet it is impossible to determine how it will affect purchases from the UK. However, judging from other EU trade agreements it would make purchases efficient, even though not as efficient as they are now.

The second thing that could happen is that no such trade agreement is negotiated and the UK will fall out of the EU in a vacuum ushering in the “no deal” scenario.

Purchases under a “no deal” scenario

As stated, the “no deal” scenario might come about once the transition period expires without any permanent trade agreement replacing it. However, as a matter of more urgent concern, it will also come about if Johnson’s “deal” (or any other deal negotiated by the election winners) does not come into force by January 31.

In this case purchasing goods from the UK will become more expensive and more onerous. This situation will affect businesses importing goods into Malta, buyers in Malta purchasing online from the UK and persons bringing goods they buy in the UK into Malta (such as through the airport).

Here the goods will be subject to full customs procedures and formalities that they are currently not subject to.

Customs duties (at WTO level) will need to be paid on many goods, as well as VAT upon entry and, if applicable, also excise duties.

All these payments will need to be made immediately for the goods to be released by customs. Save some exemptions for orders of a very small value, all buyers will be subject to these elements.

The procedures will more or less be the same as when goods are bought from countries with which the EU has no trade agreement (such as the US or China).

As to businesses importing goods, there will be the means to make the process a bit easier. For example businesses buying raw materials from the UK for goods that will be exported from Malta would be able to apply for relief from import duties.

Or else they may seek to apply for facilitated procedures such as by obtaining the status of an Authorised Economic Operator (AEO).

For online buyers in a “no-deal” scenario other elements should also be taken into account. Buyers should keep an eye on consumer rights. Certain rights that emanate from EU law (such as those relating to returning goods) may no longer apply.

Also when shopping it would be pertinent to consider whether any duties or charges would need to be paid over and above the final price quoted by the website.

In the meantime passengers entering Malta from the UK would have to declare any goods they have bought. This means that they will have to pass through the Red Channel if they have any such goods.

Overall, with Brexit, purchasing from the UK will not be as efficient as it is now. Nevertheless it will still be possible.

In view of prospective changes from the current status, businesses can enquire with their shipping companies on whether they can assist with customs procedures, while perhaps seeking consultancy for important decisions.

Online buyers can enquire with couriers on whether they can help with customs procedures when they deliver orders.

And, on a general level, one may opt to enquire with the Customs Department which is very well prepared for all eventualities.

Jan Micallef is a lawyer specialised in European and International Trade Law.

jmicallef2012@gmail.com