In the next couple of days, our Union of 28 states will become one of 27. With a heavy heart, we will bid farewell to the United Kingdom (UK) – an ally and partner with whom we want to have the strongest of relationships, both at Union level as well as bilaterally. The UK will be an independent nation outside of the EU single market and customs union but a close friend of the EU and Malta.

At Union level, the negotiations on the future relationship will be intensive. We will be under pressure because there is not much time to conclude these and there is a lot to be done. We will need to negotiate a strong relationship within the parameters set by the treaties of the EU – one that covers a number of important areas ranging from trade and transport to data protection and the coordination of social security.

These negotiations will definitely not be easy, and the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier – who will again be entrusted to lead the Union’s efforts for this next phase – will need to ensure the EU stays united and coordinated. However, we will start this phase on the right foot. This is because, following political developments in the UK, the withdrawal from the EU will be an orderly one.

In other words, we will have a Withdrawal Agreement that enters into force from February 1, 2020, that will regulate the separation between the two sides. It will provide clarity, certainty and peace of mind to citizens, and a smooth transition into the future relationship. Simply put, this agreement ensures that citizens (both UK nationals in the EU as well as EU nationals in the UK) who would have exercised their free movement until the end of the implementation period, will continue to be able to enjoy more or less the same rights as EU nationals indefinitely.

Malta will be the most UK-friendly member state

They will be able to continue to reside, enjoy family reunification rights, work and have the same rights as EU nationals with regard to social security. With regard to the implementation period, this will be a period during which all EU acquis will continue to be applicable in the UK and in essence means that nothing will change until the last day of the transition.

This date has been set for the December 31, 2020. It places an immense challenge to meet this target.

No one is suggesting the negotiations will be easy. They will be tough on both sides and will require ratification across the EU. But it is in all our interests to find a solution that works for all of us.

To conclude, turning to Malta, the government will soon publish details on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, especially on the citizens’ rights part.

This requires a lot of administrative work, especially by the public sector. We also want to maintain the strongest of possible relationships – one that represents our strong ties, that reinforces our shared history and is worthy of our long-standing close partnership with the UK that predates both our memberships in the EU. And one which is reflected in our agreements in various areas.

This is why we believe we will be the most UK-friendly member state.

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi is Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds.