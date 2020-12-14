Maltese international Brian Cini won the Malta Billiards and Snooker Association’s Ranking Snooker Shoot-Out at the Snooker Academy in Ħamrun on Sunday.
The tournament, with all proceeds from registration fees going to Istrina, culminated in a final between Cini and Arthur Cachia. While both players are currently part of the Premier Division, Cini took control of the game from the get-go and easily got enough points to be declared winner.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us