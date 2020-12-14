Maltese international Brian Cini won the Malta Billiards and Snooker Association’s Ranking Snooker Shoot-Out at the Snooker Academy in Ħamrun on Sunday.

The tournament, with all proceeds from registration fees going to Istrina, culminated in a final between Cini and Arthur Cachia. While both players are currently part of the Premier Division, Cini took control of the game from the get-go and easily got enough points to be declared winner.

