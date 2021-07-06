Two-time Malta snooker champion Brian Cini added another trophy to his name on Monday after beating Aaron Busuttil 6-2 in the Premier Division final at the Malta Snooker Academy to win the Malta Billiards and Snooker Association (MBSA) national Snooker title.

“I’m very happy to have won this prestigious title – it wasn’t easy to reach the final due to the high level of players in the Premier Division,” Cini said in his first comments after the final.

