Floriana FC have announced that former stalwart Brian Said will return to the club in the position of assistant coach.

“Floriana Football Club is thrilled to announce former club captain Brian Said as the team’s new assistant coach,” the club said in a statement.

“Brian Said spent eight seasons with the Greens in two stints during his playing years winning the FA Trophy in 2011.”

Said has enjoyed a distinguished career with Floriana and his arrival will surely provide much-needed experience in the club’s technical staff ahead of the upcoming season.

