Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna and Karl Cini have filed an application asking a court to vary their bail conditions so that they can go swimming.

The two, who are undergoing court proceedings for alleged money laundering, are currently forbidden from approaching the shore.

They also asked the court to change their curfew time, which currently limits them to stay at home between 9pm and 7am.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech said she will decree in chambers.

She noted that the Attorney General had not objected, on condition that the two do not swim out more than 100 metres from the shore and that they do not board any vessels at sea.

The application was made at the end of a sitting of the compilation of evidence against Tonna and Cini and fellow Nexia BT director Manuel Castagna and office manager Katrin Bondin Carter. They also stand accused of falsifying documents. The prosecutions were sparked by inquiries into alleged corruption by former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

All the accused are pleading not guilty.

During the sitting, several representatives of local banks presented documents on accounts the defendants held with their respective banks.

The same magistrate also presided over a separate compilation of evidence against Schembri, his father Alfio Schembri, Kasco Limited employee Malcolm Scerri and financial controller Robert Zammit. They stand charged with corruption, money laundering and fraud. The former chief of staff was not present in court after being exempted from doing so on medical grounds.

The case continues on July 12.

Attorney General lawyers Antoine Agius Bonnici, Andrea Zammit and Sean Scerri de Caro prosecuted, aided by inspectors Anne Marie Xuereb and Leanne Bonello.

Lawyers Steve Tonna Lowell, Franco Debono, Michael Schiriha and Matthew Xuereb were also defence counsel.