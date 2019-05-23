While many will not have failed to observe that cement bricks have become the norm to the construction industry rather than local stone, many may consider this to be positive. After all it means that one of our natural resources is being saved.

This may not necessarily be the case. Firstly, consider the nuisance of the infernal screeching noise of the cement brick cutting-wheel that neighbours must endure. Measuring with a sound meter at the front of the building site when the machine was at the rear of the building site provided readings of over 75 dB, equivalent to having a continuous loud radio at your ear.

Moreover, do the workers themselves appreciate that they are causing permanent damage to their ears?

How many builders do we see wearing ear protection?Secondly one must consider the health hazards of the fine cement dust that result from the cutting wheel.

Prolonged or repeated exposure of the silica dust particles scar the lungs, causing a disabling, irreversible and incurable lung disease called silicosis. Must neighbours have to put up with this hazard, since the dust is not stopped or collected at source? And again, how many builders does one see wearing dust masks.

Therefore, while contractors seem to now prefer cement bricks as they are lighter than Maltese stone, this has a serious downside.