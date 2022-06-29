Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis attempts to demolish the “brick wall” of Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon on Wednesday while Andy Murray needs to defuse the big-serving threat of John Isner.

Six-time champion Djokovic, chasing a 21st Grand Slam title, defeated Kokkinakis in their only previous meeting at the French Open in 2015.

The 26-year-old Australian still bears the scars even though it was seven years ago.

“I’m going to swing free hopefully and play my game. He’s a brick wall, so you kind of got to beat him,” said the world number 79.

“He’s not going to beat himself.”

Kokkinakis won his first match at Wimbledon at the third attempt when he saw off Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak on Monday.

