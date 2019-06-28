A load of bricks being lifted by a crane crashed onto a pick-up van in Gżira on Monday.
The van, which was carrying cement, was considerably damaged, with the driver's cabin being smashed in.
No-one was injured.
The accident happened at about 2.30pm in Gżira Road, opposite Manoel Island bridge.
The Occupational Health and Safety Authority said it could not immediately comment on the circumstances of the accident.
