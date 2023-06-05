The bridge leading to Fort St Angelo in Vittoriosa has been closed after yacht marina workers found a gaping hole “half a metre in diameter” through which they could see the sea.

The hole on the bridge to Fort St Angelo.

Grand Harbour Marina, which operates at the Birgu waterfront, reported the damage to the police on Saturday and they then informed Infrastructure Malta, which closed the structure to vehicular traffic that afternoon.

“Due to structural damages at the bridge leading to Fort St Angelo, Vittoriosa, with immediate effect, we are restricting vehicular access,” Infrastructure Malta said in a Facebook post.

Pedestrians can still walk across.

An IM spokesperson said that a weight and speed limit for vehicles crossing the bridge appeared to have been ignored. The limits were set to protect the structural integrity of the structure.

A sign showing that vehicles may not exceed five tonnes is posted just before the first inclines of the bridge.

“What happened last Saturday was that part of the ground concrete collapsed and so we had to close the bridge for vehicles,” he said.

It is not known when the structure will be reopened.

The spokesperson said IM will involve the superintendence of cultural heritage on the way forward, this being a cultural heritage zone.

Arrangements are being made so that vehicles in the parking area beyond the bridge are removed.

there are indications that the tonnage limitation was not being honoured, an Infrastructure Malta spokesperson said Photo: Matthew Mirabelli