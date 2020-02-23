Elegant bridging

Infrastructure Malta has got a lot of stick from the general public, and yours truly, for how it rides roughshod over environmental regulations with pointless road widening schemes that, as the Chamber of Commerce has rightly reminded yet again, simply induce more and more traffic.

But we should also give the devil her due (gender equality, mate). The pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Vjal l-Avjazzjoni’s dual carriageway is, quite frankly, beautiful. It is a generation away from the concrete walkway squatting over Marsa’s main thoroughfare Triq Aldo Moro, or the hulking steel box bestriding the Mrieħel Bypass. And by the looks of it, a similar bridge taking shape near the MUSEUM chapel at Blata l-Bajda will have the same pedigree.

Bridge-building seems to be the order of the day also chez PN, at least if that old-shoe Francis Zammit Dimech has his way. Of course, for a bridge to the built, the foundations on both sides need to be stable. Quite how stable is Delia, is open to question.

Sometimes when I feel the need to get depressed, I see a bit of NET or One TV. The other day on NET I caught Delia rhapsodising on how PNers were forging a new future together for the party and the nation. This after being rejected by the polls, stripped of his top lieutenants, ignored by his council, caught admitting that he preferred the company of PL supporters to his own, and almost locked out of the Mellieħa każin.

(But don’t worry, the Mellieħa bromance is not quite dead yet, as the subsequent fenkata bridge-fest tried desperately to prove. Note to foreigners: in Malta we do not stuff our head in the sand; we stuff our mouths with succulent rabbit and assure each other through bulging cheeks that all is well.)

Oh, the PNers disagree, ‘tis true, said Delia, but then they slap each other on the back and have a beer. Fundamentally they are all on the same page really, give or take a book. The chummy, smiley leader will see them through, Delia assured the camera; Religio et Patria will prevail.

It was like seeing the last cowboy singing kumbaya on his burning wagon whilst the Indians circle around him.

Abela: Abel or Able?

PM Robert Abela too is doing some frantic bridge-building of his own. But as fast as he tries to put one stone on the other, out come Malta’s big beasts such as HSBC and the Chamber of Commerce to knock them over with their irritating reminder of the chasm beneath him.

And big, bad Pieter Omtzigt won’t meet him half-way. What Abela is implying repeatedly (although he dare not say it outright) is: look, I’m not Joseph Muscat. I have removed as much as I dared of his filth and more will follow. I am intrinsically a person of integrity and I won’t sink to the depths that that gang did. So cut me some slack and acknowledge my good intentions and my efforts.

But the reply he is getting is: just saying that you are Abel to Muscat’s Cain won’t cut it. In essence, yours sounds like the same schtick as Muscat’s: trust me, for I embody the change. But are you able to make the changes that really matter to rebuild Malta’s reputation and self-esteem? That will reduce your power, make the rule-of-law institutions truly independent, and inevitably uncover even more filth of your predecessor’s governance which you condoned or at least closed an eye to.

How does Abela respond to their expectations that he should not dig too deeply lest sleeping dogs wake up and turn to bite them all?

Do you really believe that the same people who committed or condoned human rights violations, who dismantled Malta’s rule-of-law institutions or condoned their emasculation can do a U-turn simply by the power of your will? And even if they do, does this U-turn wipe away what they have committed?

In fairness, Abela’s new-ish wine is not all being poured in old wineskins. Police minister Byron Camilleri (Lord, he looks so young, which says more about me than about him) has been making good sounds about the terrible police scandal that threatens to dismantle the whole force. Let’s hope that the wide-ranging investigation he was ordered will be truly independent and submit its conclusions quickly.

Of course, the less said about the disgusting sounds coming out of former police minister Michael Farrugia, the better. In any semi-normal country a minister so covered in shame for having let the police force degenerate to this point under his nose would have resigned and gone to hide in a ditch. But Farrugia sees no need, even when the indications are that the racketeering got worse with the reinstatement of Labour-leaning police officers over the last few years.

No wonder ex-police commissioner Lawrence ‘Fenkata’ Cutajar finally resigned when he did, chanting his own Te Deum to try and drown the growing rumbles of the investigation.

Perhaps the problem is that PM Abela thinks he is building a bridge, when in fact he is walking a tightrope. On the one hand, it is important to acknowledge that the investigation into the police scandal seems to have gathered steam only once Keith Schembri was out of the way and Muscat finally defanged. With minister Camilleri at the helm, PM Abela wanted to make sure it would continue properly.

It is also important that minister Chris Fearne, doubtless with the PM’s say-so, could state openly at the PL conference no less, that the plug would be unceremoniously pulled if (if?) the mega deals of Muscat’s time were proven to be ‘mistakes’ (i.e. in-your-face swindles).

Just as noteworthy is economy minister Silvio Schembri’s recent statement that this government will work with business, but not for business. Put this in the context of Paul Borg Olivier’s testimony that one of the Electrogas investors was ready to bribe the PN, and doubtless made the same offer to the PL. Add to this Sandro Chetcuti’s sudden Damascene conversion from covert party financing, which we are asked to believe was forced on Malta’s poor defenceless contractors and speculators.

But on the other hand, Abela seems to have no response to the appalling insolence and contempt for the rudimentary workings of democracy that is coming out during the Daphne-related inquiry and court cases from his (well, now they are his) persons of trust still working at the OPM. Why are they still around?

How does he respond to the evident belief of the PL gravy-train denizens that they should bear no accountability whatsoever, from the grubbiest person of trust right up to his ministers and his own deputy in the party, since they were simply following orders?

How does he respond to their expectations, in their many hundreds across all ministries, departments, authorities and commissions, that he should not dig too deeply lest sleeping dogs wake up and turn to bite them all, including him?

If PM Abela thinks that walking a tightrope is normality, he is in for a fraught premiership.