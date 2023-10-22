We understand every human life to be equal, inherently sacred, and worth of dignity and respect as the bedrock of a just society.

Alternative care predominantly refers to the placement of children with relatives, in foster care, or in an institution wherein a family-like setting is present. It is important to note, that the placement of a child within a home should always be the last resort.

In a quest to extend its services into a new field, CareMalta Group, on its 30th anniversary feels opportune as the leader in care to share its expertise within an extremely sensitive sector. One may argue that institutions are no longer relevant, however, I strongly believe that children are more comfortable and at ease within an institutionalised setting. It is a fact, that these children go through trauma and very often the home presents itself as a means of protection and a front in their vulnerable state. It is very unfortunate, that these children are traumatised by events that could range from court involvement to placement from one foster home to another and subject to abuse and neglect.

Through Alternative Care, the children are given back a life, wherein they can thrive and lead healthy lives with the right help at crucial junctures. The beauty of taking care of these children lies in the fact that one is creating an environment where the child can flourish. All children need protective, supportive, and emotionally responsive relationships in order to thrive. At first glance, this might seem as stating the obvious and simple to deliver, but these relational components should be at the centre of the help we provide to children in care. The most vulnerable in our society are the focus of our new mission. We strive to create a protective, safe ambiance for the children in our care, for them to feel safe and loved.

Although relatively new to the sector, we believe that CareMalta has the right experience and a solid foundation with the right means to address and tackle vulnerability. Even though no institution can ever replace a loving family, through proper nurturing and individualised programs I believe that one can get closer to the ideal for every child. An individualized approach is necessary wherein various elements are taken into consideration which would include age, gender, abilities, needs, and the background that lead to the separation from their families. We believe that our care workers, with their abilities and dedication have the right elements to provide adequate care provisions for the children in our homes. The purpose of establishing a home in the community will further aid the children to feel the elements of an extended family.

In alternative care homes, the care which will be granted to the children will be one of a holistic nature and we will look into integrating extra-curricular activities and sports.

In reality, one cannot deny that it is in a child’s best interest to stay with the family where an adequate environment is present. It is also a harsh fact, that children of a certain age in institutions that have not been subject to fostering or adoption are looked down on and deemed as not ‘attractive’ to society. If institutional care were not present, it would be critical to establish an alternative community-based system. Hence, setting in place a welfare infrastructure that incorporates family support and a system of kinship and foster care.

CareMalta Group as market leader in care, prides itself that it treats all its residents as individuals. This is done through its philosophy to maintain a safe, comfortable and efficient environment recreating a home-like atmosphere, encourage independence where appropriate and provide sufficient privacy to maintain individual dignity. We believe that with such a firm foundation, we can also make a difference in the lives of these children through Alternative Care.

Dr Charlene Vella Vassallo is Director CareMalta Group, Business Development

Dr Vella Vassallo joined the CareMalta Group as a director focusing primarily on alternative care. A lawyer by profession, she obtained her Doctorate in Law in 2012 and has been a director and shareholder of Vassallo Group for a good number of years. In 2018 she read a Masters of Laws in Human Rights of the Child from the University of London. Since 2020 she has also been appointed as director on the board of Diligex, wherein she represents the group whilst at the same time offering her expertise in the legal background.

Dr Vella Vassallo is a mother of five. She firmly believes that through her journey of embracing motherhood and past missionary experiences, she has rekindled a strong desire, to give something back to society. As a director on business development within the CareMalta Group, she aspires to put her human rights specialisation into practice, particularly through the new venture of alternative care.