Students studying creativity and innovation at the University of Malta’s Edward de Bono Institute recently had the opportunity to put their knowledge to the test thanks to Melita Limited.

The students were, in fact, given a marketing campaign brief by the company, and asked to pitch their ideas directly to the marketing team. The best ideas will now be taken forward and integrated into Melita’s ongoing marketing and communications plans.

Mireille Muscat, head of marketing at Melita Limited, said: “This partnership with the Edward de Bono Institute has been of great benefit for Melita, helping to inject new and creative ideas into our marketing strategy. This will help us to better communicate the benefits of using Melita’s infrastructure and products. “We also hope that the experience will have given a useful practical insight to the students about what awaits them once their studies are completed.”

Margaret Mangion, senior lecturer at the Edward de Bono Institute, said: “This initiative was a great experience for our students, giving them an opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge to a practical scenario.”

Mangion added: “The Edward de Bono Institute is committed to building partnerships like this with the private sector as we firmly believe that these initiatives help both students and potential future employers to understand each other’s skills and requirements.”