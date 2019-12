Power was off for a few minutes in several areas across the island on Sunday evening.

Enemalta said the cut was due to extensive interruptions in the electricity supply.

In most areas, it was restored within a few minutes. The company said its technical personnel were working to solve the issue.

Following a power outage on Monday, Energy Minister Joe Mizzi had blamed bad weather in Sicily for a fault in the interconnector.

Monday's was the second national power cut this month.