OECD joblessness rate falls

The OECD unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage point, to 5.2 per cent, in April. Across the OECD, 33.2 million people were unemployed.

In the euro area, the unemployment rate declined in April by 0.1 percentage point for the second consecutive month, to 7.6 per cent. It fell by 0.2 percentage point in Spain (to 13.8 per cent, having decreased almost every month since its July 2013 peak) and Lithuania (to 5.8 per cent). By contrast, the unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage point in Portugal, to 6.7 per cent, but remained more than 10 percentage points below its January 2013 peak.

Outside Europe, the unemployment rate decreased in the US (by 0.2 percentage point, to 3.6 per cent), Canada (by 0.1 percentage point, to 5.7 per cent) and Japan (by 0.1 percentage point, to 2.4 per cent), while it increased by 0.3 percentage point in Korea, to 4.1 per cent. The unemployment rate was stable at 3.5 per cent in Mexico. More recent data for May show that the unemployment rate declined further in Canada (by 0.3 percentage point, to 5.4 per cent, the lowest level since comparable data became available in 1976) and was stable in the US (at 3.6 per cent).

In April, the OECD unemployment rate for youth (people aged 15 to 24) was stable at 11.1 per cent, with 8.1 million young people unemployed across the OECD.

Eurobarometer survey on data protection

A special Eurobarometer survey on data protection shows that Europeans are relatively well aware of the new data protection rules.

The survey shows that 73 per cent of respondents have heard of at least one of the six tested rights guaranteed by the General Data Protection Regulation.

The highest levels of awareness among citizens are recorded for the right to access their own data (65 per cent), the right to correct the data if they are wrong (61 per cent), the right to object to receiving direct marketing (59 per cent) and the right to have their own data deleted (57 per cent).

In addition, 67 per cent of respondents know about the General Data Protection Regulation and 57 per cent of respondents know about their national data protection authorities.

25 years of servicing Spain

Express Trailers is this year commemorating 25 years of weekly transport services between Malta and Spain. The company started servicing businesses to and from Spain in 1994 with a sea freight service and eventually by a road service. Express Trailers later introduced groupage services through export to Barcelona.

Imported goods from Spain include mostly textiles, industrial goods retail, auto parts and food. In recent years, Express Trailers has also experienced a surge in export of pharmaceuticals through a direct service between Malta and Spain via a dedicated pharma warehouse in Girona.

“Our service with Spain is a major driver for our business and this business from this territory is bound to become stronger. In fact, through a fledging road and sea service between Malta and Spain, Express Trailers has managed to also link Malta to Portugal not only through a weekly direct service to and from Barcelona, but also a daily service to and from Lisbon and Porto in Portugal,” said Express Trailers chairman and CEO Franco Azzopardi.

Freeport hosts first LNG-powered container ship

Malta Freeport Terminals recently welcomed the first ever LNG-powered container ship to visit Malta during the vessel’s maiden voyage from Asia to Rotterdam.

The mv Containerships Polar, operated by a subsidiary of leading shipping line CMA CGM and the second in a series of four LNG-fuelled vessels put into service by the company, discharged over 560 containers during its call to Malta.

The use of LNG is fast gaining attention as it will reduce sulphur oxide emissions by 90 to 95 per cent as well as reduce costs.

Malta Freeport Terminals CEO Alex Montebello said: “Malta Freeport is fully committed to the environment and supports initiatives by CMA CGM, one of our shareholders, to reduce the carbon footprint of its vessels. The Group has been a pioneer in environmental protection. It is taking delivery of 20 vessels powered by LNG.”

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said: “By attracting to our country container vessels of this type, we are moving a step ahead towards cleaner seas and a better environment.”