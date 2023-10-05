Brighton fought back to secure their first Europa League point in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Marseille on Thursday as West Ham won 2-1 at Freiburg to set a new record unbeaten streak in Europe for an English team.

Managerless Rangers slumped to an embarrassing 2-1 defeat at Aris Limassol, while the gloom around Dutch giants Ajax was not lifted by a 1-1 draw at AEK Athens.

Brighton’s 3-2 home defeat to AEK in their first ever European encounter left Roberto De Zerbi’s men needing to get something from their trip to the Stade Velodrome.

