Brighton gained sweet revenge for their defeat to Manchester United on penalties in the FA Cup semi-final on Thursday as Alexis Mac Allister scored from the spot in the dying seconds to earn a 1-0 win.

Classy Brighton dominated possession but lacked a cutting edge until Luke Shaw’s handball deep into injury time gave them a chance to take all three points.

The Seagulls beat United 2-1 in their first match of the season but suffered a painful defeat in last month’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on spot-kicks.

More details on SportsDesk.