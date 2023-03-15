Brighton bolstered their bid to qualify for Europe with a 1-0 win in their Premier League derby against Crystal Palace, while Brentford pushed Southampton deeper into relegation trouble on Wednesday.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side earned their first victory in eight league meetings with bitter rivals Palace thanks to Solly March’s goal at the rain-soaked Amex Stadium.

Seventh-placed Brighton moved level on points with sixth-placed Liverpool, with the Seagulls holding a game in hand.

