Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi says it would be a “big mistake” for the Premier League side to take fourth-tier Grimsby lightly when the teams meet in an FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

League Two Grimsby have defeated five clubs above them in English football’s structure — Plymouth, Cambridge, Burton, Luton and Southampton — to secure a last-four clash with the high-flying Seagulls.

De Zerbi has warned of the threat Grimsby pose after they beat Premier League club Southampton in the previous round.

