Brighton manager Graham Potter hailed the return of fans as a "fantastic" step forward after his team drew 1-1 with Chelsea in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Spectators were allowed into a Premier League ground for the first time in almost six months, with about 2,500 watching the match at the Amex Stadium on England's south coast.

The game was one of a number of trial events announced by the government for a phased return of spectators following the ban on mass gatherings in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta