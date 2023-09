Brighton landed a major coup on Friday when they signed Barcelona’s young star Ansu Fati on a season-long loan.

Fati was regarded as one of the most promising talents in Europe when he burst onto the scene with Barcelona four years ago.

But the 20-year-old forward had fallen down the pecking order at the Spanish giants recently and has surprisingly opted to move to the Amex Stadium in a bid to revive his career.

More details on SportsDesk.