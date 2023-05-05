Brighton have signed Brazilian forward Joao Pedro from second-tier Watford for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League high-flyers announced Friday.

The 21-year-old will join the Seagulls on a contract until June 2028 when the post-season transfer window opens.

Brighton technical director David Weir told the south coast club’s website: “Joao has been a long-term target of ours and he has also attracted a lot of interest from across Europe.

“He’s a brilliant young talent, technically very good, quick and with an eye for goal. He will complement our existing forward line very well.

“He also has settled well here (in England), with good experience of both the Premier League and Championship and more than 100 games for Watford.”

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...