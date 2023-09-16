Manchester United’s crisis deepened on Saturday as Brighton’s Danny Welbeck scored in a 3-1 win against his old club while Manchester City beat West Ham to stay perfect in the Premier League.

Liverpool had a brief taste of life at the top, beating Wolves 3-1 in the early kick-off, while Tottenham scored two goals in stoppage time to beat Sheffield United.

The season is spiralling out of control for Erik ten Hag’s United, who started the campaign in buoyant mood after ending their trophy drought and finishing third in the league last season.

Some fans dreamed of a long-overdue title challenge but instead they find themselves trailing leaders City by nine points after a third chastening defeat in five matches.

