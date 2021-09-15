Leading contract cleaning provider Briiz recently underwent a rebranding exercise to reflect the company’s decision to evolve its business as a reputable and reliable multi-service provider, offering customers a wider range of services and solutions, that still has at its core, its clients’ best interests.

The rebrand demonstrates a significant step forward in this dynamic company’s growth strategy to ensure it is best placed to take advantage of opportunities within the marketplace and forge ahead. In just five years of growth, the company’s reputation and client list has grown from strength to strength, delivering exceptional cleaning know-how and efficient, reliable, and flexible solutions to home and business owners across the country. It has remained at the forefront in creating a sense of confidence while delivering a high-quality service and building trustworthy relationships. During the pandemic, the company took significant steps to double its efforts in providing a professional, calm, and safe service, reinforcing its commitment to its client base. And throughout, its Net promoter score, a customer loyalty and satisfaction measurement taken from customers, has stood at 70 consistently.

First to harness digital to improve the customer experience, the technology-focused cleaning company was also first to support a more sustainable approach by introducing ecological domestic cleaning products that are gentler on the environment and are available for all to use. The rebrand coincides with the company strengthening its commitment to sustainability, working closely with customers to offer services which support their ecological journey. It also includes a top-to-bottom relaunch of the company’s website, social media platforms and communications.

“The refreshed brand aligns with Briiz’s forward-thinking philosophy and precise client focus in offering cleaning solutions that take all the stress off our clients,” says Sean Borg, the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

“The rebrand is a pivotal milestone for the business, representing our vision for our future as one of the fastest-growing companies within the contract cleaning sector.”