Malta’s artistic community was rocked by the death of artist and musician Andrew Schembri, who died on Thursday evening at the age of 29.

Schembri was widely-known as the guitarist for the pioneering local band Brikkuni, as well as for his elaborate light installations as part of the artistic duo known as Late Interactive.

Schembri’s last public performance with Brikkuni, the band he joined in 2018, took place just ten days ago, opening for popular Ukrainian gypsy-punk band Gogol Bordello.

Schembri’s work with Late Interactive also earned him plaudits, creating innovative lighting designs for several local concerts, including the launch of Brikkuni’s third album Rub Al Khali in 2017. Schembri’s installations also took prominent display in local festivals such as Science in the City.

Schembri, who would have turned 30 in September, was the youngest of three brothers.

He died suddenly in an incident in St Paul's Bay. Police are excluding foul play.

'Like a bolt out of the blue'

Schembri’s older brother David, speaking on behalf of his family, told Times of Malta "we are all in shock; the loss of our youngest brother, so full of potential, came like a bolt out of the blue.

Andrew (left) with his brothers David and James. Photo: Andrew Schembri's family.

“Andrew was a kind, intelligent, passionate, creative young man, with a sense of playfulness he exuded in all he did. Beneath the surface, he had a deep sense of justice and a yearning for meaning and truth. He was a son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin, a friend. Above all, he was loved. By his family, by his friends, by his peers. He still is."

A 'brilliant artist' and a man of 'integrity'

Several artists who worked with Schembri throughout his career told Times of Malta of his warmth and creativity, describing him as a “brilliant artist” and a man of great “integrity and sensitivity” with an uncanny ability to think outside the box.

Dancer and artist Florinda Camilleri, who worked with Schembri on a performance called Moving in Lines a few months ago, said that Schembri “sparked up the world with his unique intelligence and wisdom, unparalleled imagination and creativity, relentless appreciation for beauty, and unwavering kindness, care, and love.

“He was a brilliant artist and collaborator, and a precious gem within the local performing arts scene. He was a supportive, genuine friend and an incredible human being.”

Mario Vella pens open letter

Brikkuni frontman Mario Vella penned an open letter to Schembri saying “much will be said about your youthful exuberance, your sharp wit, boundless creativity, amazing knack of thinking out of the box and above all, your moral soundness, integrity and sensitivity. Barely a week ago we were holding each other tight professing our pure and untainted brotherly love to each other.

Schembri was described as "brilliant" by fellow artists. Photo: Lisa Attard/Facebook

"Nothing will erase or diminish the memory of that incredible smile you'd flash every time I felt compelled to point out your ethereal nature. How many times did I tell you? 'Andrew, you're so beyond any mathematical equation and wordly drudgery that sometimes I wonder whether you belong amongst us here on Earth at all'.

"If only I'd known Andrew. If only I'd known.

"I love you brother. I love you my friend. I love you trusty bandmate. You made me want to be a better man. I promise I will do my darndest to be the best version of myself that I can possibly be. Your beautiful legacy shall always be honoured.”