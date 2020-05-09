Rock band Brikkuni's latest single is titled after a secluded Maltese beach which doubles up for a mystical place where parted lovers unite.

Fomm ir-Riħ is taken off the band's latest release Il-Ħajja. Il-Mewt, In-Nisa.

Fomm ir-Riħ is located on the outskirts of Mġarr, the village where songwriter/bandleader Mario Vella was raised.

The song is accompanied by a unique video from South Korea-based film-maker Franco Rizzo in which the actors indulge in scenic Seoul before bursting into dance.

"Seoul is for me is the equivalent of London or Berlin or might have been for some Maltese expats. It is artistically invigorating and filled with personal growth. I have followed the band since their tongue-firmly-in-cheek debut as their sound matured to what it is today. I would like to thank Brikkuni for this unique opportunity and my team for working tirelessly to create this music video."

Fomm ir-Riħ, the album is available on all streaming platforms.