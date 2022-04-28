A superb Angelino volley grabbed RB Leipzig a 1-0 home win over a dogged Rangers side in their Europa League semi-final, first leg on Thursday.

The Spaniard powered home a sweet left-footed strike five minutes from time at the Red Bull Arena to breach Rangers’ stubborn defence.

Leipzig had struggled to break the deadlock as Rangers restricted them to just 10 shots despite boasting 70 percent possession.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.