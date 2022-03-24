A brilliant double from Gareth Bale took Wales to the brink of a first World Cup since 1958 thanks to a 2-1 win over Austria in Cardiff on Thursday.

Robert Page’s men will face Scotland or Ukraine for a place in Qatar later this year after Bale rolled back the years to again produce his best form for his country.

Bale’s stunning free-kick and strike into the top corner either side of half-time gave the home side a two-goal advantage.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.