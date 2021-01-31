Leeds forward Patrick Bamford got back on track as his superb goal inspired a 3-1 win that ended Leicester’s seven-match unbeaten run in the Premier League on Sunday.

After scoring six goals in his first six Premier League games for Leeds, Bamford had endured a barren spell that raised questions about his suitability for the central striker’s role.

The 27-year-old answered the critics in style at the King Power Stadium when he fired into the top corner for just his second goal in seven games.

