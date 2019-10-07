A violin and cello recital will kick-start the lunchtime concerts at St Catherine of Italy church in Valletta tomorrow at 12.30pm. The concerts, organised by Barocco Foundation, will be held every Tuesday, running till May and are a perfect way to spend one’s lunch break.

Violinist Philipp Orlov and cellist Lucie Kucharova will be performing inspiring music by Bach, Mozart and Albinoni.

The duo will perform an aria and three variations from Bach’s Goldberg Variations, an Adagio from Violin No. 1 and Courante from 3rd Suite for cello solo.

The recital ensues with three movements from Mozart’s Sonata in F Major, K46e and a Sonata da Chiesa No. 4 composed by Albinoni.

Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €8. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself, by e-mailing baroccomalta@gmail.com or by calling 7968 0952. For more details about upcoming events, one can visit barocco-malta.com.