A goal and two assists from Nigeria striker Victor Boniface helped Bayer Leverkusen to a 3-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt, sending the league leaders seven points clear. 

Bayern Munich and Stuttgart, who are seven and eight points behind respectively, can narrow the gap to Leverkusen when they clash in the Bavarian capital later on Sunday. 

Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Leverkusen, who have won 21 and drawn three of 24 matches in all competitions this season, overran the visitors thanks to a brilliant Boniface performance. 

More details on SportsDesk. 

