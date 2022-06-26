The 2021 season was a strong finish for Sliema ASC, after securing two winter trophies: the Enemed Cup and Winter League, winning the latter title for the first time in nine years.

With the extension of senior head coach Beto Fernandez’s contract for another two years, the club is confident that summer will be just as spectacular. This is already evident in the positive results of the preliminary rounds of the current national championship.

“It goes without saying that I am extremely happy to have been appointed as head coach of this glorious club. My sole ambition now is to restore the club to its past glories; something I am looking forward to undertaking,” Fernandez said.

The club is buzzing with activity. Last winter saw the most expensive signing in local water polo ‒ that of Dino Zammit from San Ġiljan. Four Sliema players also had the opportunity to play overseas: Jamie Gambin played with Lazio Nuoto in Serie A1, while Matthew Mifsud, Liam Galea and Benji Cachia played in the Catalan League.

The club also recruited Zoran Maslovar as academy head coach.

Sliema ASC youths Jayden Cutajar and Sam Engerer won ‘Player of the Year’ in the U15 and U13 categories respectively, while Cutajar also made it to the final of the 62nd edition of the SportMalta awards under the category of male youth ‘athlete of the year’.

Frank Salt Real Estate is proud to have been supporting this team for practically all of the last decade, seeing it go from strength to strength.

“Our company and Sliema ASC share the same goal – being at the top of the game.

And with investing in their players and securing the services of a fantastic coach, the results speak for themselves,” Frank Salt director Grahame Salt said.

