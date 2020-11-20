Former vice-president Ivan Brincat was confirmed as the new president of the Malta Billiards and Snooker Association (MBSA) as the same association announced its new committee on Friday evening during its Annual General meeting.

According to an MBSA statement, Brincat said there had been 60 out 80 voting members who had cast their vote in this presidential election and this showed the promise of the association.

Brincat won 78% of the votes and now stands in place of Frans Bugeja who stepped down from his position back in October.

Bugeja had been one of the cornerstones of the sport of billiards and snooker in Malta and has been involved in the governing body for over 50 years.

However, in a statement, the MBSA had said that after medical advice, Bugeja would not seek re-election. He was however, appointed honorary president of the association as thanks for his many years of involvement.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta