ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS 0

MOSTA 5

Okoh 21; Brincat 42, 76, 83; Ememe 70p,

ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS

J. Azzopardi, H. Motta-6 (80 R. Vella), S. Bugeja-5, L. Almeida-5, Y. Tonna-4 (80 J, Sciberras), A. Mizzi-4, C. Lokoli Ngoy-5, R. Sanchez-5, A. Soto Maldonado-5.5 (80 G. Tanti), S. Miloskovic-5 (33 M. Chetcuti-5), G. Gesualdi-5 (59 J. Macedo).

MOSTA

I. Akpan-6, R. Briffa-6 (66 N. Agius), C. Ememe-6, D. Bonniċi-5 (46 J. Akrong-6), K. Yamazaki-6 (46 G. Eziefula-6), B. Diarra-6 (74 W. Legault), T. Farrugia-5 (46 J. Vassallo-6), M. Okoh-8, S. Kingue-6.5, Z. Brincat-7, R. Ekani-5.5

Referee Glen Tonna

Yellow card: Yamazaki, Gesualdi, Farrugia, Soto Maldonado, Diarra, Sciberras

Red card: Jamie Azzopardi (Zebbug R) 30

BOV player of the match: Michael Okoh (Mosta)

Zachary Brincat hit a brilliant hat-trick as Mosta kept the chase for the final European berth wide open by thrashing shell-shocked Żebbuġ Rangers 5-0.

Mosta showed plenty of early purpose in their bid to stay in the hunt for a European berth next season but Żebbuġ carved out the first clear-cut opening.

