Football-mad nation Brazil is lingering its hopes on this current Selecao side to end a long wait of 20 years and bring the coveted World Cup home for a record sixth time.

Brazil open their 2022 World Cup campaign on November 24 when they face Serbia in a group that also features Switzerland and Cameroon.

Since Ronaldo’s brace in Yokohama in the 2002 final against Germany, Brazil never made it to another final again.

Their last two appearances were a far cry from that South Korea-Japan expedition.

In 2014, Brazil suffered an embarrassing 7-1 semi-final defeat at the hands of eventual winners Germany on home soil.

Four years ago, in Russia, Brazil were outwitted by Belgium in the quarter-finals as the hopes of seeing Neymar lifting the nation in a World Cup tournament were postponed for another four years.

However, this time around there are great hopes around this Brazil side which cruised through their difficult South American World Cup qualification campaign.

