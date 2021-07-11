Gareth Southgate has urged England to finish their historic Euro 2020 campaign in a blaze of glory as they bid to win the tournament for the first time in Sunday’s final against Italy.

England have made it to their first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup, sending the country into a frenzy ahead of the Wembley showdown.

Queen Elizabeth and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are among the well-wishers to send good luck messages to Southgate and his team.

After soaking up a rousing send-off from hundreds of fans when they left their St George’s Park base to travel to the team hotel on Saturday, England boss Southgate is well aware of the nation’s burning desire to end their trophy drought.

On the eve of the Three Lions’ biggest match for 55 years, he called on his players to use that passion as fuel to make history.

