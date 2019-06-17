Following their landmark Love Yourself tour, Bring the Soul triumphantly return to cinema screens worldwide in Bring the Soul: The Movie – screening exclusively at the Eden Cinemas until Sunday.

Shining brighter than any light on the stage, the group is now inviting viewers behind the spotlight.

On the day following the final concert of their Europe tour, on a rooftop in Paris, Bring the Soul tell their very own stories from experiencing new cities to performing in front of thousands of fans across the globe.

A glimpse into Bring the Soul’s world away from the stage, featuring intimate group discussions alongside concert performances from the tour, this is a cinema event not to be missed.

The event shows at the Eden Cinemas, St Julian’s, today at 4.30pm, tomorrow at 8.45pm and on Sunday at 6.40pm. Tickets are available from edencinemas.admit-one.eu.