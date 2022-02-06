We all have our divergent views on political issues, a democratic process that sees the nation discussing and analysing decisions in a free and transparent manner. Give or take some sporadic departures from this national dialogue it is a privilege that, as a nation, we have enjoyed for more than a century now, that is, since the granting (for want of a better word) of self-government by the colonial rulers of the time.

However, if there is something only a few politically obsessed cynics would deny is the fact Labour in government has – since 2013, strongly reaffirmed in 2017 – determinedly and efficiently delivered its promises on the disability sector. There is no repudiating the immense contribution the state has made in making sure that the Maltese disability sector is secured once and for all on a solid basis of inclusivity and equality.

Over these few years, we have seen an electoral pledge coming to fruition, with the support of sundry government departments, agencies, NGOs, academics, professionals and, no less important, the first-hand participation of people with a disability themselves and their dedicated families.

Mission accomplished? Hardly. There is still a lot of work to be done and other hurdles to overcome. This is an ongoing process and there will always be a need for tweaks, adjustments, improvements and new ideas but how much easier it all is when one considers the sector is gradually moving into a comfortable enough position, able to adapt and to form part of the social harmony that every decent and ambitious nation deserves.

I carried this proud package of thoughts with me last week when I visi­ted the progress of work on the new Qrendi home for people with a disability. With 90 per cent of the works already carried out on this €1.35 million project, the home will be completed later this year to be run by Aġenzija Sapport. It forms an integral part of the Just Society Project section in the government’s electoral manifesto that will see the opening of three more homes for people with a disability in the community.

While it is indeed a pledge in fruition, it is, more importantly, a welcome respite for parents and families of people with a disability who can now feel happy in the knowledge that their children and other next of kin will be taken care of in a happy and warm atmosphere when they sadly pass away.

It puts their minds at rest that, when they’re gone, their loved ones will still be able to live an independent and inclusive life within their traditional communities.

The Qrendi home will be housing a total of nine people with a disability, a reasonably small number to help provide a good and welcoming ambience that resembles that of a traditional fami­ly. This is made even more feasible by the creation of three separate, fully furnished and functional apartments within the building, each housing three people with a disability.

It is worth noting that Aġenzija Sapport already runs nine other homes in Malta and one in Gozo, with another home to be opened in Żurrieq and yet another in Gozo while plans are in motion for the opening of a home for people with a disability in Kirkop.

This will mean more people with a disability living within their communities and more families reassured that their loved ones will continue to live an independent and inclusive life, a dream come true for many who, throughout their lives, show so much dedication and selflessness in their unconditional support.

We will not simply wax lyrical about our achievements in these projects, for there will still be challenges ahead for the disabled sector, but, having kept our promises and seen our pledges coming to fruition, we know there is, on our part, the commitment and steadfastness needed to meet them in unison with all those involved.