As Masquerade prepares to premiere its new production of Misery, based on Stephen King’s novel, Laura Bonnici catches up with actors ALAN PARIS and ISABEL WARRINGTON to see how they plan to bring to life the classic thriller, adapted for the stage by William Goldman.

As Masquerade celebrates both its 25th anniversary theatre season and the 10th anniversary of Blue Box at M Space, the company is gearing up to show the newly adapted theatrical production of Stephen King’s Misery this month.

The play will premiere in Malta on February 18 and features Alan Paris, Isabel Warrington and Victor Debono, directed by Stephen Oliver.

Based on King’s bestselling novel – which also inspired the movie of the same name starring Kathy Bates and James Caan – Misery, written for the stage by William Goldman, is a classic for fans of the King of Horror.

“I have always been totally addicted to King’s books, and Misery is one of my favourites,” says Paris.

“Plus, it’s a pleasure to work with Masquerade. The fact that I went from playing Wormwood in Matilda the Musical to Paul Sheldon in Misery is what excites me about this industry. It’s companies like Masquerade that make this possible.”

Alan Paris as author Paul Sheldon.

Misery follows Paris’ character Paul Sheldon, a successful romance novelist rescued from a car accident by his ‘number- one fan’, Annie Wilkes.

As Paul recovers in her secluded home, Annie reads his latest book and discovers that the author has killed off her favourite character, Misery Chastain. When he wakes, Paul finds himself held captive in an enraged Annie’s home and forced to write a new Misery novel.

He must outsmart Annie if he hopes to escape, while writing as if his life depends on it – because it does.

Annie Wilkes is one of the great sinister female roles. I have a morbid curiosity when it comes to the darkness in people

“I’ve always wanted to play the unhinged character in a psychological thriller and it’s finally happening. Annie Wilkes is one of the great sinister female roles. I have a morbid curiosity when it comes to the darkness in people,” says Warrington. As the bedridden or wheelchair-bound Paul Sheldon, Paris has also had to rise to the challenge.

“To play the claustrophobia, the pain, the limitations of being stuck in bed and unable to move, I called my brother, an anaesthetist, to ask him about the side effects of certain pain medication. That’s a conversation we’d never thought we’d have,” he says.

Isabel Warrington captures the spirit of the troubled Annie Wilkes.

“Playing the tension and the build-ups for certain scenes has been quite a learning curve. Isabel drives the show, and matching her energy while confined to a bed or wheelchair is challenging. She does scary scarily well. It’s also all about the timing, with close calls and near misses that must be timed perfectly and to a fantastic soundscape that Stephen (Oliver, not King!) has created for the show.”

“Our rehearsal process has been intense but smooth,” agrees Warrington.

“We are a small team, but we get on like a house on fire. Stephen is organised with a clear vision, while Alan and Victor are a joy to work with. We’ve all worked together before and have theatre experience with a professional approach, making the process so much more enjoyable.”

Performances of Misery will take place on February 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26, at Blue Box at M Space. This production is rated PG14. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.masquerademalta.com.