The Manoel Theatre’s popular Toi Toi Education Programme is back with an exciting new season ranging from shows for babies to recitals for teenagers, as well as its work in training emerging local talent.

Since 2011, the Manoel Theatre has been working to make the arts, in all their disciplines, accessible to generations of children as young as babies. Teatru Manoel’s Toi Toi programme is widely considered the leading arts education programme in Malta, expertly designing events to introduce babies and young children to music, dance, the Maltese language, drama and creativity, tailoring each session to the age group attending.

Kate Fenech Field, manager of the Toi Toi Education Programme, believes that the secret to their success comes from “the connection with our audience of all ages, how music, drama and dance make them feel and how those feelings translate to the subjects we explore; it’s like our own brand of the Danish Hygge.

“We actively involve our audience and help to engage with their creative side, and that includes the parents, caregivers and teachers”, she says. “Everyone involved in creating the shows has a deep love for their work, they understand the great benefits of non-formal learning and how this helps with emotional and cognitive growth, which in itself builds confidence.”

The Toi Toi team is made up of artistic consultants specialised in different disciplines, namely Daniela Said (music), Dorian Mallia and Diane Portelli (dance), Simone Ellul (Maltese language), Sean Borg (Baby Series), Michael Richardson (TTC & TMYT), Nicole Sciberras (crea­tive associate) and Fenech Field herself.

Despite it being the programme’s 10th year, they have titled this year as Season 9.5, in the hope that next autumn they will be able to offer shows to live audiences. COVID-19 has inevitably disrupted last season’s programme, with shows like Público, which should have been performed in late March, having to be postponed.

Toi Toi staff and consultants for Season 9.5. Design by Michela Mifsud. Concept Sean Borg.

“Our visiting cast had just arrived, and within a few days they all had to fly back to the UK,” Fenech Field recalls.

“The majority of the artists who work with us are freelancers, so we feel particularly sad that we have not been able to open our doors due to social-distancing restrictions, but we have actively created new work opportunities for around 50 freelancers with our filmed shows.”

Still, all the restrictions did not deter the Toi Toi team from planning a whole new season via Zoom calls.

“The majority of Season 9.5 has been or is in the process of being filmed, though there will be a couple of opportunities to come to the theatre too,” she says.

“The online season can be found on our website and Facebook videos which we aim to release weekly”.

The programme covers a wide range of artistic disciplines and will appeal to children of all ages. A stellar local cast of young singers will feature in the lieder-based show Bert the Shoe-Man, written and directed by baritone Miguel Rosales, who forms part of the Toi Toi Collective (TTC).

For those with an interest in dance, the season opens with Twin­kle Tap Toes, a dance show choreographed and performed by world tap dancing champion Gabriele Farinacci, as well as Dali, a show by Dorian Mallia and Diane Portelli exploring Salvador Dali’s work through contemporary dance.

We are keen to use our platform for each and every age group, and that includes our new recital series which we hope our 16+ audience will enjoy - Kate Fenech Field

Pamela Kerr directs and cho­reo­graphs Playground Pastimes, featuring Jade Farrugia and Amy DeGaetano, while Angele Galea brings Clare Azzopardi’s and Matt Stroud’s series Emme to life, in a drama show featuring a little merill (thrush) learning about the world around him. This will feature an introduction to the world of colour in the Maltese language, with puppetry by Sean Briffa and is supported by the National Literacy Agency.

“Our Baby Series welcomes everybody’s favourite friend Tommy in Tommy & Tammy’s Christmas Tree, written and performed by Gianni Selvaggi,” says Fenech Field. “Say Hello to Opera! is a newly-devised piece that is being led by soprano Francesca Aquilina. And for those of us who love to laugh, we offer Puppet-tastic, a giggle-filled show suitable for all the family to enjoy, written and performed by Jeremy Grech and Sean Briffa. Neil Grima (TTC), introduces our younger audience to Shirley the Sheep, a new addition to our puppet collection.”

Bert the Shoe-Man online performance with Clare Ghigo, Nicola Said, Louis Cassar and Tom Armitage.

Although Toi Toi has become synonymous with programmes for very young children, it is also the learning wing of the Manoel Theatre and, as such, caters for all ages. “We are keen to use our platform for each and every age group, and that includes our new recital series which we hope our 16+ audience will enjoy”, Fenech Field says.

Mexican Tenor, Luis Aguilar, accompanied by Christine Zera­fa, will sing Neapolitan Song. The audience will be introduced to Baroque Song by Claire Ghigo, accompanied on the classical guitar by Charlotte Smith.

Then there is Maltese Song with Nicola Said, accompanied by Gisele Grima. Crossover Song will be in the hands of Julie James, accompanied by George Formosa, and well-loved musical Ttheatre performer Dorothy Bezzina will showcase her specialty while accompanied by Edward Mifsud.

“The five recitals cover different styles of singing and each singer has the chance to discuss their own vocal journey, technical choices and describe the repertoire for the viewers to learn a little more about what goes into professional singing”, Fenech Field explains.

Apart from the work for children and young adults, Toi Toi also runs a theatre training programme, Teatru Manoel Youth Theatre (TMYT), now in its eighth year.

TMYT company members are offered an all-encompassing theatrical training, including being introduced to puppet making, scenery, sound and lighting, and musical theatre.

TMYT tutor Michael Richardson in rehearsals with TMYT.

Over the years, TMYT has not only served as a platform for young performers, but it has also proved to be the first step towards a life in the theatre for many of them.

“TMYT has a new incredibly talented bunch of young artists all wanting to express themselves through devised work; this will lead to their main stage production in March 2021. In the event of changes to current guidelines, we have plans in place to film this brand-new show,” Fenech Field notes.

“All our projects, including this one, are being overseen by our Director of Productions Michael Richardson, who comes to us from an international career in the operatic and theatrical sector”.

TMYT training is subsidised by the Manoel Theatre and sponsored by the Bank of Valletta.

Toi Toi’s ongoing work also includes the Young Producers Pro­ject, where local artists aged from 16 to 30 are mentored and supported by a team of experts.

Scriptwriters participate in script development sessions. This year, the course was run by award-winning young director Andre Agius. The scripts have been submitted to a panel of theatre-makers, who will choose their favourite to be produced by Toi Toi in the Studio Theatre.

It is clear that a global pandemic will not stop Fenech Field and her team.

“We also have a huge production in the pipeline which deserves a special mention,” she says excitedly. “It’s a collaboration between Toi Toi and Ziguzajg, designed as a superhero comic opera: Trouser Girl – An Opera for Young Audiences. It’s safe to say that this is our most ambitious project to date and we must thank everyone involved for sharing our goal to introduce children to opera in an accessible and fun way”.

More information about Toi Toi 9.5 may be found online at www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.