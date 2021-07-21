Brisbane was awarded the 2032 Olympics on Wednesday, becoming the third Australian city to host the Summer Games after Melbourne and Sydney.

“The International Olympic Committee has the honour to announce that the Games of the 35th Olympiad are awarded to Brisbane, Australia,” IOC president Thomas Bach said after a vote in Tokyo.

The announcement was greeted by cheers from the Brisbane delegates at the IOC session and fireworks were set off in the Australian city, where people had gathered to await the vote.

Brisbane’s victory looked a certainty after it was unanimously proposed as the single candidate for 2032 by the IOC’s 15-strong executive board in June.

