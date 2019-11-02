MOSTA 1

Kotlov 75

FLORIANA 3

Keqi 11 pen.

Paiber 20, 54

Floriana gave another strong warning of their strength when they brushed aside the challenge of the in-form Mosta side to surge four points clear at the top of the standings.

It was another remarkable display from Enzo Potenza’s team who quickly reasserted a foothold on the match with two early goals and from then on there was no way back for Mosta.

Although Brandon Paiber, scorer of a brace, and Kristjan Keqi were the goalscorers, however, one cannot but praise the contribution of Brazilian midfielder Diego Venancio who, once more, masterminded Floriana’s dominant performance.

In fact, Venancio’s industry and vision enabled the Greens to be the better side and could have easily scored a more pronounced victory had they taken the chances that came their way.

Mosta did try to put up a fight but they lacked the much-needed cutting edge in key moments of the match.

Floriana were off to a flier as they took just 11 minutes to forge ahead.

Dimitri Kassekar lunged onto Diego Venancio inside the area and from the spot Kristjan Keqi drilled the ball past Mosta goalkeeper Andreas Vella.

More woes followed for Mosta as their influential defender Rafael Morisco picked up a groin injury and was replaced by Christian Grech.

Floriana were clearly on top and on 15 minutes Venancio picked Tiago Fonseca who headed over.

Five minutes later, Floriana doubled their advantage. Venancio won a free-kick on the edge of the area. The Brazilian’s curling drive was deflected by the Mosta defensive wall with Andrweas Vella just managing to keep the ball out but in came Brandon Paiber who lashed the ball home.

Mosta tried to hit back and on 22 minutes Weverton fell inside the area but the referee waved play on and booked the Blues striker for simulation.

The Blues finally came close on 33 minutes when Dexter Xuereb sent a fine cross towards Nikita Kotlov but his header was somehow kept out by Floriana goalkeeper Ini Akpan.

Floriana were soon back on top and on 36 minutes Fonseca latched onto Venancio’s corner but his header came off the bar.

Four minutes from the break, Venancio threatened again from a free-kick when his thumping drive was turned to a corner by Vella.

From the resultant flag-kick, taken by Venancio, Fonseca again saw his header kept out by the Mosta goalkeeper.

Ulises Arias almost put the game beyond Mosta’s reach on 50 minutes when the Albanian reacted first to Fonseca’s headed effort but his shot was somehow pushed to a corner by Vella.

But the third goal duly arrived on 54 minutes when Keqi played in Paiber who unleashed a powerful drive that gave no chance to Vella.

Paiber almost struck again on 59 minutes but this time his shot breezed past the upright.

Mosta did manage to pull a goal back on 73 minutes when Kotlov raced past his marker and hit a thumping drive that gave no chance to Akpan.

But that came too little too late for Mosta as Floriana easily held on for the win.

Nikita Kotlov of Mosta was named BOV Player of the match.