A man wanted in the UK for a gruesome murder and who was caught in Malta last year after almost 16 years on the run has been extradited to his home country.

Christopher Guest More Jr was taken to Britain on Sunday aboard a flight dispatched to Malta by UK authorities, having been held at Corradino Correctional Facility since his arrest last June.

More Jr, who was arrested on the strength of a European arrest warrant, was on Europe’s most wanted list.

Police in the UK say he is wanted in connection with the 2003 Cheshire murder of Brian Waters, who was tortured and beaten to death in front of his two adult children, who were forced to watch the murder at gunpoint.