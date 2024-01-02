British forward O.G. Anunoby sparkled in his first NBA game for the New York Knicks, helping his new club upset Western Conference leader Minnesota 112-106 on Monday.

New York’s Julius Randle scored a game-high 39 points while Anunoby added 17 points and six rebounds only hours after arriving from Toronto in a Saturday trade.

The 26-year-old London-born defensive standout, who won an NBA crown with the Raptors in 2019 and led the league in steals last season, was learning about his new team on the fly after more than six seasons in Toronto.

“Even during the game, they were telling me, ‘Go here. Do this’,” Anunoby said. “They were helping me out for sure, a lot of them, and I’m thankful for it."

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...