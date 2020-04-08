Britain on Wednesday reported a record 938 new COVID-19 deaths in its daily update, 152 more than its previous highest toll, as the total number of deaths passed 7,000.

"As of 5pm on 7 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 7,097 have sadly died," the health ministry tweeted, up from 6,159 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the British finance minister said Wednesday afternoon that the condition of Prime Minister Boris Johnson was 'improving'.

Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks ago. He was hospitalised on Sunday and taken into intensive care on Monday.