British Olympic gold medal hopeful Jake Wightman continued his injury comeback with a close second place in the mile at the Maurie Plant meet in Melbourne on Thursday.

The 2022 world 1500m champion, who was sidelined for most of last year, crossed a fraction behind Australian Stewart McSweyn, who won in 3mins 52.00secs.

European and Commonwealth Games medallist Wightman pipped Tokyo Olympic gold medal winner Jakob Ingebrigtsen to win the world title in Oregon in 2022.

But he missed his defence in Budapest last year due to a foot injury.

The 29-year-old made his competitive comeback indoors in Boston this month ahead of his first outdoor event in 12 months at Lakeside Stadium.

